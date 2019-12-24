The two-day supplementary voter registration of the Otjiwarongo Regional Constituency by-election which officially started yesterday morning is progressing well as planned.

The Electoral Commission of Namibia's Otjiwarongo supplementary registration supervisor, Jafet Karamata, today told Nampa in an interview that a total of 127 Namibians were issued with their new voter's cards on the first day of the registration.

Karamata said most of the newly registered members yesterday are people who turned 18 years this year.

He said the registration which ends today is also targeting Namibians who have lost their voter's cards and those who have moved to Otjiwarongo from other constituencies or those that changed their surnames.

The actual voting exercise for the new constituency councillor of Otjiwarongo will take place on 09 March 2020, said Karamata.

The Otjiwarongo by-election was necessitated by the death of the constituency councillor, Julius Neumbo, who died in a motor vehicle accident on 10 December 2019.

Source: Namibia Press Agency