Two deceased women in road accident near Okakarara identified

The two women who died on Friday morning after a Volkswagen sedan they were travelling in allegedly bumped an Oryx on the Okakarara-Otjiwarongo road have been identified.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha told Nampa today that the deceased were positively identified on Monday as residents of Otjiwarongo, Imgard Hoaes, 21, and the 30-year-old Diana Geises.

She said a total of six occupants including the 23-year-old driver were in the sedan when it bumped an oryx at around 01h00, which caused it to overturn several times, at approximately 49 kilometres towards Okakarara.

Hoaes died on the spot, while Geises died upon arrival at the Okakarara State Hospital, she said.

Four other occupants aged 20, 24 and two 23-year-olds were taken to Otjiwarongo and Okakarara State hospitals with slight to serious injuries

