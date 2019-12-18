Two die in accident near Arandis

A fatal car crash involving a truck and a small pick-up on the Usakos/Arandis road on Tuesday evening led to the death of two people.

A police report issued by Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Gurirab of the Namibian Police Force said that the accident took place at about 19h30 at approximately 50 kilometres from Usakos to Arandis.

It is alleged that the driver of the smaller vehicle (deceased) who was travelling from Usakos towards Arandis lost control of his vehicle and collided head-on with the on-coming truck, travelling from the opposite direction.

Two of the five occupants in the smaller vehicle died on the spot, while three, including a 1 year-old toddler, sustained serious injuries.

The truck driver who was alone in his vehicle, escaped with no injuries.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened and is being investigated.

One of the deceased has been identified as 37 year-old Paulus Goagoseb.

The deceased driver has not yet been identified and his next of kin have not yet been informed.

