Two die in car accident at Mururani

Two people died in a car accident here on Thursday after the rear tire of the vehicle they were traveling in burst.

The accident happened at Mururani the Namibian Police Kavango West Regional Commander, Commissioner Josephat Abel told Nampa on Friday.

Abel said there were eight occupants in the car that was traveling from Katima Mulilo in the Zambezi Region to the Khomas Region.

The one occupant died on the spot whilst the second occupant died on their way to the Rundu State Hospital.

The two people that died have not yet been identified and their next of kin have not yet been informed.

The rest of the six occupants are all in a critical condition in the Rundu State Hospital.

In another incident on Friday, a one-year-old baby girl died at Sinzogoro village in the Kavango West Region after she was allegedly given the traditional drink made out of mahangu called 'Oshikundu'.

The deceased was with her mother in the mahangu field when the incident happened.

Her body was transported to the Bunya mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

Abel said an inquest will be opened after the post-mortem results.

