Two die in gyrocopter crash

Two people died after a gyrocopter they were flying in crashed on the Windhoek-Hosea Kutako International Airport road on Thursday between 14h00 and 15h00 and burst into flames.

Confirming the incident to Nampa on Friday, the spokesperson in the Ministry of Works and Transport, Julius Ngweda, said the accident occurred when the small aircraft flew into a power line en route to Heja Lodge and burst into flames.

Ngweda said the flight was carrying the pilot and one passenger at the time of the incident.

“It was a local flight, meaning it took off from Eros Airport and it was to return to the airport without landing anywhere else and the flight was a recreational flight to overfly Heja Lodge,” he said.

According to Ngweda, the passenger died on the scene and is yet to be factually identified as he burnt beyond recognition, while the pilot, who was identified as Pierre Blaauw, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Windhoek on Friday morning, after being rushed there on Thursday.

“We are working together with the forensics department of the Namibian Police Force to positively and factually identify the body of the person who died on the accident scene,” said Ngweda.

The next of kin of the pilot are informed of his death and investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency