Two Divundu prisoners still at large since April

Two of the four trial-awaiting prisoners who broke out of the Divundu Correctional Facility in the Kavango East Region in April this year are still at large.

The prisoners, who are regarded as dangerous, escaped the facility in April after they allegedly assaulted an officer on duty during the lock-up time, took the keys of the cells and fled.

However, two of them were arrested two weeks after they escaped.

Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) Officer in Charge at the Divundu Correctional Facility, Commissioner SemeonKaypiti told Nampa upon inquiry on Wednesday that the two remaining prisoners are still at large.

Kaypiti said the two fugitives have not yet been found since they broke free from the facility, in which he said that the two might have absconded into Angola or any other neighbouring country.

The officer in charge said there is also a possibility of the two laying low but they have not given up searching for their way bouts.

The two are 36-year-old John MusipiliChata and Zambian national KakumbaKaitwa, who is 29.

Chata, Namibian, was convicted for two attempts of escaping from lawful custody on two different occasions and sentenced to four years imprisonment.

His charges also include housebreaking, for which he got three years, and theft that got him 12 months in prison. Furthermore, Chata was also sentenced for another two years for escaping from lawful custody and he is facing two pending rape cases.

While, Kaitwa, the Zambian national, was convicted for escaping from lawful custody and sentenced to two years, however, six months of his sentence was suspended.

The two are regarded as dangerous, in which Kaypiti still urged members of the public in assisting the NSC and the Namibian Police Force to apprehend the two fugitives.

Source: Namibia Press Agency