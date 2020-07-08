Two Epukiro primary schools halt resumption of face-to-face classes

Morukutu Primary School and Good Hope Primary School in the Epukiro Constituency did not resume face-to-face classes for learners in Grades 0 to 3 on Tuesday because of a lack of proper sanitation and incomplete infrastructure.

Government and private schools on Tuesday resumed with face-to-face classes from pre-primary to Grade 3 level in all regions except Erongo, which is currently in stage three of the state of emergency due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases recorded there.

Speaking to Nampa on Wednesday, Morukutu Primary School principal Andell Mbura said the conversion of latrines to flushing toilets is not yet completed.

â€œThis is one of the main reasons why we delayed the resumption of the classes. We cannot risk our learnersâ€™ health. Bathroom facilities at both the hostel and school must be ready for use as one of the coronavirus (COVID-19) preventative measures,â€ Mbura said.

The dining facilities at the hostel are also still under construction.

â€œOur cooking area is small and not up to standard. We are cooking in an open area thus we have to halt for construction work to be done,â€ she said.

Mbura further said the school staff members are busy cleaning and sanitising the school premises and asked for assistance from the community.

â€œCOVID-19 requires collective efforts from all stakeholders, thus parents from Otjijarua and neighbouring villages should assist where they can,â€ she said.

On his part, Gerson Murangi who is the principal of Okovimburu-based Good Hope Primary School, told Nampa their schoolâ€™s sewage pumps are broken.

â€œMost infrastructure is old and requires attention. We donâ€™t have proper toilets and bedding facilities for our learners and the Education Ministry is working with us to find a solution,â€ Murangi said.

There are three primary schools and one secondary school in the Epukiro Constituency.

Source: Namibia Press Agency