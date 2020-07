Two Epukiro primary schools halt resumption of face-to-face classes

Morukutu Primary School and Good Hope Primary School in the Epukiro Constituency did not resume face-to-face classes for learners in Grades 0 to 3 on Tuesday because of a lack of proper sanitation and incomplete infrastructure.

Government and private schools on Tuesday resumed with face-to-face classes from pre-primary to Grade 3 level in all regions except Erongo, which is currently in stage three of the state of emergency due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases recorded there.

Speaking to Nampa on Wednesday, Morukutu Primary School principal Andell Mbura said the conversion of latrines to flushing toilets is not yet completed.

“This is one of the main reasons why we delayed the resumption of the classes. We cannot risk our learners’ health. Bathroom facilities at both the hostel and school must be ready for use as one of the coronavirus (COVID-19) preventative measures,” Mbura said.

The dining facilities at the hostel are also still under construction.

“Our cooking area is small and not up to standard. We are cooking in an open area thus we have to halt for construction work to be done,” she said.

Mbura further said the school staff members are busy cleaning and sanitising the school premises and asked for assistance from the community.

“COVID-19 requires collective efforts from all stakeholders, thus parents from Otjijarua and neighbouring villages should assist where they can,” she said.

On his part, Gerson Murangi who is the principal of Okovimburu-based Good Hope Primary School, told Nampa their school’s sewage pumps are broken.

“Most infrastructure is old and requires attention. We don’t have proper toilets and bedding facilities for our learners and the Education Ministry is working with us to find a solution,” Murangi said.

There are three primary schools and one secondary school in the Epukiro Constituency.

Source: Namibia Press Agency