Two injured in accident near Otavi

Two men survived an accident after their vehicle overturned on the D2808 gravel between Otavi and Otjiwarongo Saturday afternoon.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha, in an interview with Nampa on Sunday, said the accident occurred approximately 45 kilometres south of Otavi on a portion of gravel road.

It is alleged the 50-year-old driver lost control over the vehicle and it rolled twice.

“The two funeral officials of EN Van Neerens Funeral Services were driving from Otavi where they had conducted a funeral service and were on their way to Otjiwarongo,” said Mbeha.

The driver of the vehicle and his 21-year-old assistant sustained slight to serious injuries and were taken to the Otjiwarongo State Hospital for medical attention.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency