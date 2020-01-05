Two men aged 49 and 33 died instantly on Sunday after the sedan they were travelling in overturned on the B1 road between Otavi and Otjiwarongo.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha at the accident scene told Nampa the 32-year-old driver allegedly lost control over the vehicle, causing it to roll several times.

The accident occurred around 14h26 some 15 kilometres north of Otjiwarongo.

'The vehicle had five occupants, including the driver, and three survived the accident,' Mbeha said.

She added that the driver of the sedan and the two injured passengers were taken to the Otjiwarongo State Hospital for medical attention.

Mbeha warned motorists travelling between Otavi and Otjiwarongo and between Otjiwarongo and Okahandja to drive with caution as there is a high volume of vehicles in both areas as people are driving home after the holidays.

Source: Namibia Press Agency