Two men arrested for possession of elephant tusk pieces

Two men were arrested in Windhoek last Thursday after they were allegedly found in possession of six pieces of elephant tusk.

This is according to the weekly wildlife crime report for 13 to 19 July 2020 issued on Monday by the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, which said Johannes Hosea and Petrus Kondjeni (ages not disclosed) appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

They were charged with contravening the Controlled Wildlife Products Act of 2008.

Meanwhile, four men were arrested at Outjo on 17 July for allegedly possessing three elephant tusks and two hunting rifles.

The report said Ngongoo Tjiharuka, Iprencia Areas, Wesley Howaeb and Kambititi Tjiharuka appeared in the Outjo Magistrate’s Court on Friday and were charged with contravening the Controlled Wildlife Products Act of 2008.

“For all the cases registered, the arrests or seizures were made by a combination of law enforcement agencies the Namibian Police Force, Namibian Defence Force, Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism and private agencies,” it noted.

Equally, Steven Ganseb and Lukas Tonateni were arrested at Omaruru on Saturday after they were allegedly found in possession of one pangolin skin. They appeared in the Omaruru Magistrate’s Court on Monday and were charged with contravening the Controlled Wildlife Products Act of 2008.

The report further noted that the finalised wildlife crime cases between 13 and 19 July 2020 include that of Samwel Samwel from Ruacana in the Kunene Region, who pleaded guilty to possessing one elephant tusk.

Samwel, whose age was also not provided, was sentenced to a fine of N.dollars 6 000 or 12 months imprisonment.

On 14 July, Silaula Sikobiso pleaded guilty to possessing an AK47 and 12 rounds of ammunition at Otavi in the Otjozondjupa Region.

Sikobiso was sentenced to a fine of N.dollars 12 000 or 56 months imprisonment.

The report also indicated that John Kafuro was on 14 July found guilty of possessing one genet skin at Nkurenkuru in Kavango West. He was sentenced to a fine of N.dollars 3 000 or six months imprisonment.

Source: Namibia Press Agency