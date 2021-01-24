The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Oshikoto Region on Saturday apprehended two men for the alleged possession of a cow carcass believed to be stolen.

Confirming the arrest to Nampa, NamPol Commander for the region, Commissioner Armas Shivute said the suspects were apprehended at the roadblock near Tsumeb at around 01h00.

He pointed out that the two men are aged 32 and 39.

“A full carcass of a cattle was recovered in a silver Honda with registration N786-231T, the meat is confiscated and the vehicle is impounded at the Tsumeb police station,” he said.

He said the value of the carcass is yet to be determined and police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency