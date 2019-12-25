Two men die in accident on gravel road near MaltahAlhe

Two men aged 57 and 30 died on the spot in a motor vehicle accident after the car they were travelling in overturned four times and threw them out causing their death instantly on Tuesday near MaltahAlhe.

Namibian Police Force's Acting Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator Detective Chief Inspector Simon Hauwanga informed Nampa on Wednesday that the accident involving a grey Toyota Hilux with registration number N12550W, occurred around 05H30 on the C14 gravel road to MaltahAlhe.

It is alleged that the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned four times and landed on its roof throwing out the driver and one passenger causing their deaths. One passenger remained in the vehicle but sustained serious injuries, Hauwanga said.

The surviving passenger was identified as Samuel Josef Hendricks who sustained serious injuries, while the two deceased are Hannes Ignatius Daniel Isaaks, 57 and Namukwata Albert Kambumburu, 30.

Police have opened a culpable homicide case, but it is not known at this stage who the driver was.

Next of kin of both deceased informed of their passing and investigations continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency