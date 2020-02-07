Two men died at the Walvis Bay Municipality sewerage site yesterday after they allegedly fell into the sewage dam.

According to a police report availed to Nampa yesterday, one of the deceased, identified as 41-year-old Matias Amadhila and who was an employee at the Walvis Bay Municipality, became unconscious and fell into the water and drowned, while working on a pump at the sewage dam.

The second man, 25-year-old Willem Neshuku who was a contracted employee, then rushed to assist Amadhila but allegedly hit his head on the ladder and also fell into the water and drowned.

The incident, which was also confirmed by the Walvis Bay Municipality in a statement yesterday, occurred around 13h30.

Both victims were declared dead at the scene by emergency respondents.

Source: Namibia Press Agency