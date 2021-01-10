Two men aged 27 and 21 are expected to appear in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate’s Court on Monday for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl at Gainachas in the ||Kharas Region.

A crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force said the incident alleged occurred on Saturday between 20h00 and 21h00 at the village which is in the Tses District.

“It is alleged that the suspects had sexual intercourse with the minor without her consent. The victim was attending a langarm dance at a certain house with a friend when the two suspects called the victim and she ignored them. They then allegedly grabbed her, dragged her to a riverbed and raped her,” said the report.

It added that the victim was taken to the Keetmanshoop State Hospital for a medical examination while the two suspects will appear in court on Monday on charges of rape.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency