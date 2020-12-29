Two minors raped in Gobabis

A rape case was opened against a 34-year-old man after he allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl in Gobabis on Sunday.

An incident report issued by the Namibian Police Force on Monday said the victim and her cousin were walking home when they met up with the suspect, who is reportedly known to them. He allegedly called the two minors to walk with him to his house.

“While at his house, the suspect offered the children food and later called the victim into his room, where he had sexual intercourse with her,” the police said.

It is further alleged that the suspect then gave the victim N.dollars 10 so that she would not tell anyone about the incident.

The suspect has been arrested and police investigations continue.

In an unrelated matter, another rape case was opened against a 21-year-old man after he too had sexual intercourse with a minor in Gobabis.

According to the police report, the incident occurred on Friday, 25 December at around 20h00.

The victim, who is 14 years old, allegedly went to the suspect’s house and joined the suspect and his two friends in watching a movie.

“It is alleged that after the suspect’s friends left, the two then engaged in sexual activities.”

Similarly, the suspect has been arrested and investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency