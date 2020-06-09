Two new trading areas for street vendors at Okakarara

The town council of Okakarara on Tuesday announced its decision that would allow more than 100 street vendors and informal traders to occupy and permanently sell their products at its two strategic areas at the town.

Okakarara Town Council’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ernst Katjiku in an interview with Nampa on Tuesday said the council has passed a resolution to allow the informal traders to operate at a building known as the park for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) measuring about 5 479 square metres.

The area has many shades, rooms and ablution facilities, said Katjiku.

The area is situated between the Okakarara Police Station and Shell fuel station close to the Okakarara State Hospital, while the area for street vendors to be where the compound building is situated next to the Swapo Party district office at Okakarara.

Nearly 50 street vendors at the town last week Wednesday expressed anger against their local authority leadership for removing them from the John Tjikua Street where they operated for many years before the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The vendors said there is allegedly no business at the Okakarara Trade Fair Centre where the local authority relocated them from the John Tjikua Street on 04 May this year.

“Now I can tell you that we have decided to spend N.dollars 1, 5 million in upgrading the newly identified area for the informal traders,” said Katjiku on Tuesday at Okakarara.

The CEO further said that the council also agreed to spend N.dollars 2, 5 million in demolishing the old compound buildings and convert it to a modern complex suiting the operations of the kapana businesses.

Kapana is a grilled meat which is normally sold in the streets here.

Katjiku promised to execute these two council capital projects during this year or early 2021.

Speaking on behalf of other informal traders and kapana businesses, the 43-year-old Kapenauare Tjaverua said this council decision has been long overdue.

“That’s what we want to hear. The two proposals are all good and we welcome them,” she said.

The decision was also supported by the Okakarara Constituency Councillor, Vetaruhe Kandorozu who said both places in his view are strategic and suitable for businesses of the informal traders and hawkers.

