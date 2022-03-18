Two pensioners bitten by snake at Onakapya village

A pensioner died from a snake bite at Onakapya village in the Oshana Region, the police reported on Thursday.

Namibian Police Force spokesperson in the Oshana Region, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo told Nampa the 63-year-old woman was harvesting worms along with other inhabitants of the village at a cattle post when the incident occurred on Wednesday.

The woman and another pensioner, a woman aged 67, were bitten by the snake.

Both women were reportedly rushed to the Onaanda Clinic. The 63-year-old woman died on the way to the clinic.

The pensioner who survived was later rushed to the Oshikuku Catholic Hospital, where she is receiving treatment.

Her condition is reported to be serious.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency