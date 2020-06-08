Two people die after being run over while crossing the road

A 31-year-old Namibian man died instantly after he was allegedly bumped by a Toyota pick-up when crossing the road at about 20h30 at Goageb T-junction near Bethanie in ||Kharas region on Friday.

Namibian Police Force Head of Public Relations, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi in her weekend crime bulletin report said the man was identified as Jan Blom. Hos next of kin were informed of his passing.

In a similar incident, police in Ondangwa opened a case of culpable homicide on Friday at about 21h00 at Akuna village, along the main road between Ondangwa and Oshakati, after it is alleged that the driver of a white Toyota Corolla bumped a female pedestrian who was crossing the road and she died on the spot.

The driver and one of his two passengers sustained moderate injuries and were rushed to the hospital. Next of kin of the deceased are not yet informed. Police investigations continue.

In an unrelated incident at Onayena at around 09h30 along Onethindi-Olukonda road on Friday, it is alleged that a driver of a motor vehicle bumped a 19-year-old female pedestrian who was crossing the road.

According to the police report she is admitted in Onandjokwe Hospital in a stable condition.

The driver, a 23-year-old unlicensed male, was arrested. Police are investigating a case of driving a motor vehicle without a license.

In a case of possession and or dealing in drugs incident over the weekend, six males aged 18, 20, 25, 26, 27 and 42 were arrested in Erongo, Kavango West and ||Karas Regions respectively, for possession of dealing in drugs, such as crack cocaine, mandrax tablets and cannabis.

Value is yet to be determined. Police investigations continue.

In Oshakati a 21-year-old male was admitted at Oshakati State Hospital under police guard after he was allegedly shot with a firearm in the stomach.

The incident reportedly happened on Friday at about 20h20 at Oshopala location.

It is alleged that the victim stopped a taxi and when the taxi stopped an argument erupted with an unknown man who was a passenger in the taxi and while they were arguing, the unknown man shot him with a pistol and then the victim run away. The suspect was arrested, and his licensed pistol was confiscated. Police are investigating an attempted murder case.

Still in Oshakati on Friday at about 20h20 at Oshopala location, it is alleged that the suspect stopped a taxi and after the taxi stopped he drew an okapi knife, opened the front passenger door and tried to grab a cellphone which was on the charger but failed, after which the victim drew a firearm and shot the suspect in the stomach. The suspect was arrested but he is admitted at Oshakati State Hospital. Police are investigating a case of attempted robbery.

Source: Namibia Press Agency