Two reportedly arrested with python skin at Mutengo village

Two men were arrested at Mutengo village in the Kavango West Region on Wednesday after they were reportedly found in possession of a python skin valued at N.dollars 30 000.

According to the Namibian Police Force crime investigations coordinator in the region, Deputy Commissioner Abner Agas, the duo aged 45 and 55 could not present a permit for being in possession of the skin at the time of their arrest.

“It is alleged that the men used a shotgun to hunt and kill the python. The shotgun has been recovered and was confiscated as well,” he said.

Hunting of protected game contravenes Nature Conservation Ordinance 4 of 1975 as amended.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Kahenge Periodical Court on Friday.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

(NAMPA)

Source: The Namibian Press Agency