Two Seaflower Pelagic board members resign

The National Fishing Corporation of Namibia (Fishcor) on Monday announced the resignation of two of Seaflower Pelagic Processing (SPP)’s board members – chairperson Heinrich MiheGaomabll and Ruth Herunga.

The two who resigned with immediate effect stated that this was due to the conflict of interest due to the ongoing litigation against Fishcor by SPP.

The temporary board was appointed on 06 July 2020 and were expected to serve for six months. The other members are MilkaMungunda and Penny Hiwilepo-Hal.

SPP is a partnership company between the State-owned Fishcor which has a 40 per cent stake in the company and African Selection Fishing, which owns the remaining 60 per cent.

