Two suspects allegedly slaughtered 12 sheep at farm near Usakos

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) at Usakos in the Erongo Region are investigating a case of stock theft after two suspects allegedly stole and slaughtered 12 sheep valued at N.dollars 23 700.

A weekend crime report by NamPol on Sunday said the alleged theft occurred on Friday around 03h00 at farm Daweb Wes Omkhaibasen Farmers’ Cooperative.

It is alleged that the two suspects drove the 12 sheep from the kraal and slaughtered them within the premises of the farm.

Further, it is alleged that the suspects ran away when they saw the search team and all the slaughtered sheep were recovered. No arrests were made yet.

In a separate incident, a 31-year-old man is expected to appear in the Outapi Magistrate’s Court on Monday after he allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl at Embumba village in the Omusati Region.

It is alleged that on Thursday, the suspect pulled the victim into his room while she was sent to the neighbour’s house where the suspect resides.

A 23-year-old man is expected to appear in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate’s Court on Monday after he allegedly raped a 25-year-old woman.

It is alleged that the victim and her friend were invited by the suspect and his friend for a drink at the suspect’s flat.

“The victim had consensual sex with her boyfriend next to the suspect who pretended to be asleep. The suspect stood up, switched on the light, went to the kitchen and came back with a knife and during this the boyfriend of the victim ran out of the room but he (suspect) got hold of the complainant, closed the door and raped her,” said the report.

Police investigations in all matters continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency