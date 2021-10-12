Two suspects arrested for allegedly killing poisoning lions

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) have arrested two male suspects in connection with four lion carcasses and two hyenas discovered at Otjomapenda cattle post in the Ehirovipuka conservancy of the Kunene Region.

Informing the media on Monday, MEFT Public Relations Officer, Romeo Muyunda, said the carcasses were discovered over the weekend after the ministry’s officials observed that the lions’ collars stopped sending signals.

Muyunda explained that a search was conducted immediately with the assistance of NamPol, which led to the discovery of the carcasses buried under stones.

Muyunda said the two suspects, whose ages are unknown, were arrested between Sunday and Monday after the ministry conducted a search operation in the area. The lions and hyenas were allegedly poisoned by members of the community, who then buried them with stones.

“A search operation is currently ongoing in the area, as the number of killed animals, especially lions might increase,” he noted.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency