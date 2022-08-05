Two suspicious deaths under investigation in Otjozondjupa

Members of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region on Thursday launched forensic investigations into the deaths of two men, believed to have occurred under suspicious circumstances.

NamPol spokesperson in the region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa on Thursday said the first inquest involves 30-year-old Gerson Nghilifavali Haimene, who was a student at the University of Namibia (UNAM).

The police officer said Haimene, who is from Otjiwarongo, was on Wednesday morning found dead by a passer-by at a farm gate situated alongside the gravel road to the Osire refugee settlement area.

“His body was half-naked. It was only covered from the waist to the head in a jacket,” said Mbeha.

His trousers, underwear, blanket and a bag of his clothes were also found placed next to his body, Mbeha added.

It is still unknown to the police how he ended up at the farm gate, Mbeha said.

Haimene’s body had no injuries or a visible marks, which prompted the police to launch a forensic investigation into his death.

His relatives have been informed of his death, she added.

The other inquest is into the death of 35-year-old Eduardo Nandee Kuhanga, who was found dead on Wednesday afternoon in the bushes at Coblenz in the Okakarara Constituency, after relatives launched a search for him on Wednesday morning.

Kuhanga allegedly disappeared from his family home around 22h00 on Tuesday and did not return.

“He was a psychiatric patient according to his family, and he was from Okanguindi village,” Mbeha stated.

He was also identified by relatives.

Autopsies have been recommended in both inquests, she added.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency