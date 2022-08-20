Two women to appear in Otavi court for allegedly selling drugs

Two women are expected to appear in the Otavi Magistrate’s Court on Friday after they were allegedly found dealing in drugs valued at nearly N.dollars 50 000.

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) spokesperson in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha, told Nampa on Friday the women, aged 43 and 36 respectively, were arrested at different locations on Wednesday.

“We arrested them after we received a reliable tip-off from a member of the general public, who allegedly saw them dealing in these prohibited drugs,” Mbeha said.

The women’s houses were searched by the police Wednesday afternoon, and 330 full tablets of mandrax and 700 grams of cannabis were allegedly found in their possession.

Mbeha said it is still unknown to the police where the drugs originated from, and investigations in the matter continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency