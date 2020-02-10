Two young men arrested in connection with the alleged violent stabbing and killing of another man in Windhoek's Suiderhoff residential area earlier this month are now fighting to be released on bail.

The two suspected killers- Marcel Groenewald, 19, and Paul Ronnie Loots, 23- made a second appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court along Luderitz Street today when they were allowed to each bring a formal bail application before court on 04 March 2020.

The duo has been directed to bring their formal bail applications before court as per the agreement reached between the two accused' s privately-instructed defence lawyer, Attorney Jan Wessels and Senior Public Prosecutor Rowan Van Wyk in court this morning.

The two men appeared before Windhoek Magistrate Samunzala Linus Samunzala each on a charge of murder.

In the matter, Groenewald and Loots both stand accused of killing Windhoek resident Samuel Koopman, 45, by allegedly stabbing and cutting open the stomach of their victim in Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo Street in Suiderhoff at around 19h30 on 01 February 2020.

Source: Namibia Press Agency