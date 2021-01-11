Two Zimbabwean nationals were on Saturday arrested at Katima Mulilo for allegedly producing fake COVID-19 test results.

A crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force said the two men were arrested by NamPol and immigration officials for allegedly contravening Public and Environmental Health Act No 28 of 2015 and the Immigration Control Act No 07 of 1993.

The suspects operate a printing shop at Katima Mulilo and were allegedly found in possession of fake COVID-19 laboratory test reports from Pathcare and the Namibia Institute of Pathology.

They are suspected of providing the fake documentation to people for traveling purposes.

It was also discovered that the men, aged 45 and 28, work in Namibia without valid work permits.

They are expected to appear in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Source: Namibia Press Agency