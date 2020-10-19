UDF vows to regain Kunene during the polls

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has vowed to reclaim three of the Kunene constituencies which they lost to Swapo during the 2015 Regional Council and Local Authority elections come November.

The party’s Secretary-General Elijah Gawaseb told Nampa in an interview on Monday the party has been working around the clock to bring back lost trust among its supporters.

Gawaseb said despite the overwhelming support the ruling Swapo party possesses in the region, they [UDF] have gained the much-needed momentum with more supporters joining.

He said he is confident that his party will win back the Khorixas, Kamanjab and Sesfontein constituencies.

UDF registered for 18 local authorities with the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) on Friday which are Khorixas, Kamanjab, Outjo, Tsumeb, Grootfontein, Otavi, Otjiwarongo, Witvlei, Rehoboth, Windhoek, Okahandja, Omaruru, Karibib, Usakos, Arandis, Swakopmund, Walvis Bay and Henties Bay.

The party will also contest 10 constituencies, with Sebastian Ignatius vying for Khorixas, Hendrick Gaobaeb for Sesfontein, Nico Somaeb for Kamanjab, Willibard Jason for Outjo, Johannes Nauseb for Otjiwarongo, Belinda //Garoes for Okahandja, Ernestus Axakhoeb for Karibib, Joram Kennedy !Haoseb for Daurus and Daniel Tsaneb for Arandis, while Zerolda Muani Dantau will stand in for the Swakopmund constituency.

The Regional Council and Local Authority elections are set for 25 November.

Source: Namibia Press Agency