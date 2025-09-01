Hot News :

Australian Wine Sector Fuels 33.5 Billion USD Economy With 200,000 Jobs: Report

Baby Perishes in Shack Fire and Man Dies in Hit-and-Run in Weekend Tragedies

Udinese Secure Victory Over Inter Milan as Juventus and Lazio Also Triumph

Boma and Unbroken Promises Claim Top Honors at Back2Basics Race

SCO Plus Meeting Convenes in Tianjin

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index Ends 2.15 Pct Higher

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Udinese Secure Victory Over Inter Milan as Juventus and Lazio Also Triumph

Share This Article:


Milan: Inter Milan suffered a defeat at home as Udinese emerged victorious with a 2-1 win in the Italian Serie A match on Sunday. The home team, Inter Milan, was unable to capitalize on their chances, allowing Udinese to secure the win.



According to Namibia Press Agency, Juventus managed to clinch a narrow 1-0 victory against Genoa. This result further solidified Juventus’s standing in the league as they continue to pursue the top spot in Serie A.



Lazio delivered a commanding performance against Verona, securing a decisive 4-0 win. The comprehensive victory highlighted Lazio’s attacking prowess and solidified their position within the league.



In another match, Torino and Fiorentina ended in a goalless draw. Both teams struggled to break the deadlock, resulting in each side sharing the points.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.