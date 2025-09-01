Australian Wine Sector Fuels 33.5 Billion USD Economy With 200,000 Jobs: Report



Milan: Inter Milan suffered a defeat at home as Udinese emerged victorious with a 2-1 win in the Italian Serie A match on Sunday. The home team, Inter Milan, was unable to capitalize on their chances, allowing Udinese to secure the win.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Juventus managed to clinch a narrow 1-0 victory against Genoa. This result further solidified Juventus’s standing in the league as they continue to pursue the top spot in Serie A.





Lazio delivered a commanding performance against Verona, securing a decisive 4-0 win. The comprehensive victory highlighted Lazio’s attacking prowess and solidified their position within the league.





In another match, Torino and Fiorentina ended in a goalless draw. Both teams struggled to break the deadlock, resulting in each side sharing the points.

