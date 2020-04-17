Ueitele officially hands over office to Nganate

Newly appointed Omaheke Governor Pijoo, Nganate officially took over the governor’s office on Wednesday in Gobabis.

Nganate was appointed governor of Omaheke by President Hage Geingob earlier this month, making him the fifth governor of the eastern region after independence.

Prior to his appointment, he served in the capacity of Special Advisor to the region’s three former governors namely Laura Mcleod Katjirua, Rapama

Kamehozu and Festus Ueitele respectively.

Handing over the keys to the governor’s office, outgoing Omaheke Governor, Festus Ueitele wished his successor good fortune and advised him to always keep the door to his open to receive all, irrespective of their race and religion.

Ueitele further noted that he will continue to contribute to the development of the region as a son of the soil and as a citizen of the country.

“Whoever needs me be it Namibian police, the regional council or the correctional services, my doors are always open,”

In an interview with Nampa during the handover ceremony, Ueitele said he has done what he could and he has pulled the wagon as far as he could and thus he leaves the office a happy man.

Concluding, he said it gives him great satisfaction to have had the opportunity to strive for the development and betterment of his home region and to have led his people.

