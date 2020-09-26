Uerikua condemns COVID-19 corpse theft at Osire

Otjozondjupa Governor, James Uerikua, on Friday condemned the alleged theft of a Coronavirus (COVID-19) positive corpse a mortuary by some residents of the Osire Refugee Settlement on Sunday.

James Uerikua in an interview with Nampa on Friday said the incident allegedly took place on Sunday afternoon, when a group of Congolese refugees at the settlement broke into a mortuary through a window and removed the corpse of a fellow Congolese national who had died from COVID-19 complications.

Uerikua said the mortuary at Osire is never guarded as nobody expects a ‘normal person’ to break into a mortuary and steal a body.

He said the deceased was a middle-aged man who died in the Otjiwarongo State Hospital on 15 September while waiting for his COVID-19 results, and his body was then transported to Osire mortuary on Saturday, 19 September.

Uerikua said later that Saturday afternoon, the results of the deceased came out positive for COVID-19.

He said that a team comprising police officers, health workers and himself travelled to Osire on 21 September to assess the situation and discuss the matter with the refugees, the majority said they do not believe COVID-19 pandemic exists.

“They told us that COVID-19 does not exit to them, therefore they decided to touch the infected body with their bare hands at the mortuary,” he said.

The refugee residents also buried the deceased themselves in a shallow grave at the settlement, said Uerikua, who added that a mass COVID-19 testing exercise will be conducted on Monday at the settlement, while arrests could also be made in connection with the transgression of COVID-19 protocols.

A total of six people had tested positive for COVID-19 at the settlement, all of whom have since recovered.

Osire, situated approximately 110 kilometres south east of Otjiwarongo in the Otjozondjupa Region, is home to about 5 000 refugees.

Source: Namibia Press Agency