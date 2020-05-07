Uerikua visits old age compound at Okakarara

Newly appointed Otjozondjupa Regional Governor, James Uerikua on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to an old age compound which is under the care of the Okakarara Town Council.

The village is home to more than 60 pensioners, vulnerable and people living with disabilities who are identified and allocated rooms there by the Okakarara Town Council.

The Okakarara Town Council is the sole owner of the compound where provides water and electricity services to the residents.

Governor Uerikua on Thursday morning visited the place and distributed there 60 bags of maize meals to the residents, bottles of cooking oil, tinned fish and water melons he (Uerikua) solicited from some local farmers and Otjozondjupa Regional Council.

“We are donating these items to you as your food during this COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Uerikua then took time to urge pensioners and people who are living with the disabilities at the compound on how to look after each other and to properly practise the preventative measures put in place against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic by government.

Speaking on behalf of the pensioners and vulnerable community members, the 81-year-old Simeon Tjipura thanked government and governor Uerikua for visiting the compound and donating food to them.

He, however, pleaded with both office of the regional governor, Okakarara Town Council and Okakarara Constituency Office to generate resources so that the brick houses where pensioners and vulnerable community members are housed there can be renovated.

“This place which has become a village for generation after a generation, is very old and needs to be put in a good human being standard,” he said.

Approached for comment, the Chief Executive Officer of Okakarara Town Council, Ernst Katjiku who was also present at the event told Nampa that, even though the property belongs to his town council, it is allegedly financially challenging to look after.

