Business people and government officials in the ||Kharas region must work together and package business opportunities that the region can offer and sell them to the world in order to attract many investors and grow the region.

These remarks were made by the Namibian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI), president Bisey Uirab while addressing a business meeting organised by NCCI here on Tuesday.

“What is stopping you the business people and government to package business opportunities that you and the region can offer?, call on us the NCCI and other national institutions if you need assistance, present the products, your opportunities, your cooperate advantages, your locations. If you do it properly, I have no doubt that you will be able to attract many investors that will want to come and partner with you and grow this region,” he advised.

He said the region is neighboured by the Province of the Northern Cape of South Africa and business people and government should look at ways on how they can start trading with the people of the Northern Cape, through the port of Luderitz and the Keetmanshoop and Luderitz airports.

“This part of the country has so much potential economically and if the government and business people work together with other players in the country and elsewhere, I am sure we can eliminate poverty in this region because we have diamonds and many agricultural opportunities,” said Uirab.

At the meeting, some business people indicated that access to finance and the allocation of land by local authority areas remain the biggest challenges faced by Small and Medium Enterprises (SME’s).

“The lack of funding kills our ideas, I might have a good business idea but the access to finance issue will kill that idea, as financial institutions’ paperwork is complicated, such as security as well as other requirements that we find difficult to meet,” said Matthew Areseb.

Another businessman Silvester Gawaseb said the allocation of land is big a challenge.

“It takes many years to be allocated land, the bureaucracy with government officials is killing us really, if NCCI can help us with these two issues we will really appreciate it,” he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency