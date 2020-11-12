Uitkoms annual tourney set for weekend

The annual Uitkoms football and netball open tournament is set to take place on Saturday and Sunday at the Uitkoms sports field in Otjomisaona in the Omatako Constituency, Otjozondjupa Region.

Speaking to Nampa in an interview Thursday, one of the tournament’s organisers, Monica Mouton, said the initial purpose of the tourney’s inception was to bring sports closer to the less privileged communities of the San people and involve more youth at a grassroots level.

She further stated that the tourney this year will only accommodate 14 teams for both football and netball in order to follow and abide by all COVID-19 protocols.

“Due to the pandemic, at this year’s tourney we don’t want overcrowdedness and break COVID-19 regulations set by the Head of State,” she said.

Mouton also confirmed that the one-weekend tournament was solely sponsored by Moses Mbitaa Hikopua, the Omatako Constituency district coordinator for the Swapo Party to the tune of N.dollars 12 000.

For the netball category, teams will be registering with N.dollars 300, while football teams will register with N.dollars 500.

The champion for the netball category will pocket N.dollars 1 300 plus a floating trophy and 12 gold medals while the runner-up will walk away with N.dollars 700 and 12 silver medals.

The winning football team will walk away with N.dollars 5 000 plus a floating trophy and 16 gold medals while the runner-up will pocket N.dollars 2 500 and 16 silver medals.

Mouton also stated that this year’s football tourney will play out all the way to determine the first top four winners, adding that the tourney’s best third team will walk away N.dollars 2 000 while the fourth-best team will pocket N.dollars 500.

