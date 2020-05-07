UN recognises COVID-19 threats on Namibia: Odede

The United Nations (UN) systems in Namibia recognizes the serious threat that the on-going Coronavirus (COVID-19) global outbreak poses to the country as the world is battling an unparalleled health emergency, UN resident coordinator Rachel Odede said.

Odede in a media statement availed to Nampa on Thursday said that the UN System in Namibia and the National Planning Commission (NPC) convened a virtual coordination meeting with Development partners to strengthen Namibia’s national response to COVID-19.

The high-level meeting was convened to attain a brief overview of Development Partners interventions, to ensure alignment to national priorities and to maintain regular coordination mechanisms for sustainable development.

“The UN response is holistic and integrated from the health sector to the socio-economic and environmental sectors, and laying foundations for mid and long-term recovery, resilience and keeping track on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” she said.

Odede added that the African continent recorded 22 thousand confirmed cases and 900 deaths a number of African countries, including Namibia imposed a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

Basic preventative measures by individuals and communities remain the most powerful tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19, said Odede.

Director-General of the NPC, Obeth Kandjoze said that the prime objective of the government is to prevent infections and to protect every life and everyone present in the country.

“The easing out of the lock-down depends on the clinical evidence available. Namibia has lost approximately one-third of its economic output during this period. The Government has taken effective measures to support the country’s health sector, socio-economic recovery and the impact of COVID -19,” he said.

He added that the overall coordination of the emergency response is premised on decision making at Cabinet headed by President Hage Geingob and facilitated by the Office of the Prime Minister fed by two coordinating sub-cluster Committees led by the Ministry of Health and Social Services as well as the Ministry of Finance.

Source: Namibia Press Agency