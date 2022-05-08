UNAM and Wanderers record big wins

University of Namibia Rugby Club (UNAM) withstood early pressure from Trusco United to win by 35-14 points in the fourth leg of the 2022 Namibia Rugby Premier League match played at the campus sports field on Saturday.

United started strongly, scoring two tries within the first 10 minutes.

The first to touch down was captain JD Neil in the third minute of the match, with scrumhalf Oela Blaauw easily converting for a 7-0 scoreline.

United’s Naude Neethling added the second try in the 13th minute to make it 14-0 with seven minutes played in what was starting to look like an easy outing for the visitors.

UNAM quickly organised themselves and struck back with a try by fullback Alijarreau Zaahl and Delron Brandt converted to halve the deficit (14-7).

UNAM then took control of the game and indiscipline quickly crept in as United’s Jano Otto was sin-binned for foul play, while conceding a penalty.

Fly half Brandt missed the resultant penalty before Oderich Mouton showed strength and speed to score his first try of the match, which was converted to level the scores at 14-14.

Winger Shareave Titus then joined in on the fun as he sliced through United’s back line to score a solo try, which was converted, with the students taking a 21-14 lead at halftime.

The second half was a stop start affair as both sides made too many mistakes, but it was UNAM who increased their lead through a try by captain Alcino Izaacs to make it 28-14.

Once again, indiscipline crept in and Neethling turned from hero to villain after he stomped on the face of a UNAM player and was sent for an early shower, before Mouton completed his double with the final play of the match to make it 35-14 for the home team.

In other matches played over the weekend, log leaders Kudus continued their fine form, beating Reho Falcon 31-06 in Walvis Bay, while Wanderers overran Western Suburbs 45-10 at Wanderers Park.

Rehoboth accounted for Grootfontein rugby club by a 24-22 scoreline in Rehoboth.

Kudus lead the log on 17 points after four matches, followed by Wanderers who now have 14 points from three matches.

UNAM moves into third place with 12 points, with Suburbs at fifth, followed by Rehoboth, United and Rehobo Falcon respectively.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency