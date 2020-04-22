UNAM donates blankets and soap to homeless persons in Windheok

The university of Namibia in collaboration with Phoenix Project Cardiff University, on Tuesday donated 500 bars of soap and 80 blankets to homeless people accommodated at Khomasdal Stadium in Windhoek.

UNAM Vice-Chancellor who handed over the donation said, the money used to buy the soap and blankets did not come from the University itself but it was donated by Unam staff members from all campuses around country who felt the need to help the less fortunate during the time COVID-19 outbreak.

He said the university have done the same gesture before when lock down was first announced, as they gave 450 mattresses and five brooms to persons in need of shelter in Windhoek valued at N.dollars 63000.

Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services Esther Muinjangue who also spoke at the same occasion said, there are plans to accommodate homeless people at permanent a place after when lock down is over, because government does not want them to back to the streets.

Homeless people group spokesperson Temba Stevens said, they are grateful to government and Unam for giving them shelter and food, but they are appealing to government to help them get national identity cards as most of them don’t have and they cannot benefit from the Emergency Income Grant.

“We also have a lot of young boys here who would like to go to schools for training and learn some skills to change to their lives so that they don’t go back to the street after this COVID-19 is over,” said Stevens.

