UNAM sets up 10-day vaccination site

The University of Namibia (UNAM) has opened up a 10-day vaccination clinic to support the Ministry of Health and Social Services in efforts to expand vaccination sites in the country and reach herd immunity.

The clinic is situated at its leisure centre at the main campus and will run on weekdays, from Monday, 26 July to 06 August 2021, between 09h00 to 16h00.

Namibia plans to vaccinate between 60 to 80 per cent of its population to achieve herd immunity and the health ministry has partnered with several organisations including the United Nations and the Namibia Red Cross, to identify more vaccination sites across the country and enable more people to access vaccines.

As of Saturday, at least 149 579 people in Namibia had received their first dose of the vaccine while 44 925 people were fully vaccinated.

UNAM Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kenneth Matengu in a statement Monday said the clinic which is managed by UNAM Cares, a community engagement initiative under the Office of the Vice-Chancellor, will be open on a daily basis for 10 days to not only staff members and students, but also to members of the public.

According to the statement, the university since May 2021 has been running a controlled one-day vaccination exercise and has since sharpened its service delivery in this task, thus opening it up to the public, especially the vulnerable members of society.

“UNAM is committed to serving the communities in which it operates... I would like to take this opportunity to invite all Namibians, inclusive of persons with disabilities, to join us in getting vaccinated,” he said.

Similarly, Gondwana Collection last Tuesday set up a vaccine drive-through at the Windhoek Showgrounds, to alleviate pressure on the existing sites as well as to offer a vaccination facility that is open on weekends.

The site which operates from Tuesday to Sunday from 10h00-18h00, does not only offer vaccination to motorists in the safety of their own vehicle but extended its services to non-motorists walking in. The site currently only offers Sinopharm vaccines, while AstraZeneca and possibly other vaccines will be added as soon as the health ministry receives it.

Source: Namibia Press Agency