UNAM win derby

The University of Namibia (UNAM) Rugby Club beat their Khomasdal rivals Western Suburbs by a single point (32-31) in a hotly contested Namibia Premier League match at the Hage Geingob Stadium on Saturday.

The home team Suburbs were the first to register points when Dumarcho Hartung crossed the line in the seventh minute to give his side a 5-0 lead.

The students drew level four minutes later when Cameron Klassen scored a well-worked try to make it 5-all, before Oderich Mouton increased the visitors’ lead in the 17th minute with another try that was converted by full-back Delron Brandt to make it 05-12 for UNAM.

Winger Shareave Titus extended UNAM’s lead with a try of his own which was converted by Brandt to make it 05-19 at halftime after teammate Graham April had been sin-binned a few minutes earlier.

Just as they had started the first half, Suburbs scored their second try of the match two minutes after the restart when Vernon Diergaardt crashed over the line following a driving maul to make it 10-19.

Immediately after the failed conversion by Suburbs’ Ricardo Swartz, the match officials awarded a penalty to the home team after an earlier incident - which Swartz dispatched from the kick-off spot to make it 13-19.

The two teams then converted a penalty apiece to see the score at 16-22 before Suburbs scored a try to reduce the gap to a single point at 21-22.

Midway through the second half substitute Simon Kanime gave the visitors a much-needed breather when he scored a try which was converted to leave the scoreline at 21-29 with the hosts immediately replying via a penalty for 24-29.

Brandt then kept his cool to score a penalty for UNAM (24-32) before Suburbs’ Gino Wilson made sure of a nervy final few minutes when he scored a try which was converted by Swartz for the 31-32 final score.

Wanderers continue to lead the log on 36 points followed by Kudus on 34 with UNAM third on 32 and Suburbs fourth on 23 points.

Rehoboth is fifth with 21 points, Grootfontein sixth with 18 points, Trustco seventh with seven points and Reho Falcons anchoring the log with two points.

Other Premier League results from Saturday:

United 21-41 Grootfontein

Rehoboth 20-31 Kudus

Reho Falcons 28-50 Wanderers

(NAMPA)

Source: The Namibian Press Agency