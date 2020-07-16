Unemployed people should be allowed to leave Walvis Bay: Kavekotora

Unemployed people, who lost their jobs through retrenchment or any other reasons in the Erongo Region, specifically Walvis Bay and want to leave the town, should be allowed to go in order to decongest informal settlements.

These where the remarks of Rally for Democracy and Progress president Mike Kavekotora, during a media briefing here on Wednesday talking about the COVID-19 situation in the country but specifically at Walvis Bay.

Kavekotora said the situation in Walvis Bay is getting out of hand, but “Government has merely resorted to the announcement of infection rate figures” while there is no denying that the situation is worsened by overcrowding, lack of decent housing, high levels of poverty and unemployment.

“Government must find ways to allow those who lost their jobs through retrenchment who want to get out of Walvis Bay to do so. The notion of self-quarantine is nonsense and has the probability of increasing infection. Government must relocate the military field hospital from Okahandja to Walvis Bay, the facility is big enough and can be used to quarantine those that want to get out of Walvis Bay,” said Kavekotora.

He added that he is reliably informed that some houses built under the Mass Housing project in Walvis Bay and Swakopmund are vacant, and like in other parts of the country, are vandalised.

“Government must provide those houses to the needy people in those towns to reduce overcrowding during this period. What logic does it make to have empty standing houses while people are squatting under inhumane conditions? We need to remember that Namibia is a resource-rich country with a small and manageable population,” said Kavekotora.

Authorities already announced that some Mass Housing houses would be used to accommodate people to decongest informal settlements.

Kavekotora further added that he is also reliably informed that the fishermen who lost their jobs as a result of the Fishrot corruption scandal are not yet employed as was promised – a situation compromising their living conditions and families.

The Erongo Region has been placed under stage three of the state of emergency due to rising cases of COVID-19 with movement of residents regulated.

Source: Namibia Press Agency