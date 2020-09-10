Unemployed teaching graduates to invigilate upcoming national exams: Nghipondoka

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture plans to appoint 60 per cent of the 1 347 unemployed qualified teacher graduates as invigilators for the upcoming national examinations.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Wednesday, Education Minister Anna Nghipondoka said after unemployed teacher graduates petitioned on 15 April and 19 June 2020, the ministry tried to come up with several interventions to mitigate all issues raised by the graduates, one of which is appointing unemployed qualified teacher graduates as examination invigilators.

Nghipondoka said a consultative meeting which looked into the delay in the appointment of teachers and the plight of unemployed teacher graduates resolved that the finance department should explore the possibility of placing unemployed teachers as opposed to the approved recruitment process for vacant entry teaching posts.

“All 14 regional directorates were informed to try by all means to fill the available vacant teaching posts with unemployed teacher graduates in their respective regions,” she said.

The minister also indicated that there was a need for the ministry to implement strategies to contain the wage bill and trim the size of the ministry, which includes the suspension of creation of new positions and the filling of vacant positions which were budgeted for.

Ngipondoka said the biggest challenge is that 77 per cent of the ministry’s budget, equivalent to N.dollars 10.9 billion (N.dollars 10 891 734 000), goes towards the defrayal of personnel expenditure.

Other challenges as per the recent audit indicated that there is overstaffing of teachers and understaffing of heads of departments and principals, as well as an over-supply of junior primary teachers in some mediums of instruction, while others are undersupplied.

Also, most applicants prefer urban schools and do not apply for schools in rural areas even if the vacancies are advertised. Some further decline offers due to the remoteness of some schools.

“The ministry will address the issue in line with Article 18 of the Namibian Constitution to give fair and equal opportunities to all citizens in the Republic of Namibia. Unemployed teacher graduates are encouraged to apply once the vacancies are advertised, especially in rural areas and accept the offers once appointed,” said Nghipondoka.

Source: Namibia Press Agency