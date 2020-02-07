UNESCO donates water storage equipment to schools

The United Nations Education Scientific Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), in its quest to alleviate the drought emergency in Namibia, has donated 150 water tanks and 150 hippo rollers to various schools in Namibia.

The Namibian National Commission for UNESCO director Rod April and deputy director of Education Management, Planning Appraisal (MPAT) in the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, Filemon Nangolo officially handed over the said water storage equipment at Outapi in the Omusati Region on Friday.

My office, in collaboration with the office of the director of Namibian National Commission for UNESCO, agreed to use Omusati Region as the centre where this official handover will take place, Nangolo stated whilst speaking during the handing over of the equipment.

Nangolo told those present that 150 most drought-affected schools have been identified in the whole country as beneficiaries of the donated equipment and they are already distributed to the regions.

He expressed appreciation to UNESCO for donating water equipment to schools to be used as water storage, and at the same time requested individuals, business community and private companies to feel gravitated and follow the good example shown by UNESCO.

Let us meet the government halfway by supporting and investing in education of the Namibian children, Nangolo urged.

He then called on all beneficiaries to make sure the equipment are going to be used for the purpose they are intended, benefiting only learners of identified schools and to ensure that the equipment are not vandalised.

The water tanks and hippo rollers complement all the efforts of the government and the main objectives are to ensure the most vulnerable school children, girls and boys, including children with disabilities, receive the necessary nutritional supplies, April noted in also addressing the handover event.

He added that provision of water, sanitation and hygiene services to the most-at-risk communities and to ensure continued access to school through the promotion of school feeding scheme, especially in hard-to-reach drought-affected areas, are some of main objectives of donated equipment.

Ten schools are identified in each region as beneficiaries of the donated items.

Source: Namibia Press Agency