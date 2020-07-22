Unions call on NCAA to reinstate suspended employees

A joint union committee of the Namibia Cabin Crew Union (NCCU) and Namibia Transport and Allied Workers Union (Natau) on Wednesday organised a peaceful demonstration to call on the Namibia Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to unconditionally reinstate three suspended workers.

The demonstration was in solidary with grievances raised against the NCAA recently and in support of the three suspended employees; Jarmaine Mbako, Elfriede Kandume and Natalia Isak – two with pay and one without pay.

“Moreover, the demonstration aimed to bring to light the corrupt and labour violations exercised by the executive members of the NCAA,” the committee said.

The demonstration started at Air Namibia’s head office to the NCAA where a petition was handed over to a senior legal counsel of NCAA, Christoph Seimelo, receiving it on behalf of the NCAA board chairperson Kosmos Egumbo who was absent “due to other commitments”.

Vice president of the Namibia Cabin Crew Union Penny Ankama read the petition on behalf of the group of demonstrators.

The petition contained grievances like unfairness and inconsistency of salary grades among NCAA’s employees, illegal recruitment processes, victimisation of employees and lack of transparency.

The joint union committee in the petition also called upon the Minister of Works and Transport, John Mutorwa, to call the NCAA board of directors to order.

“We strongly trust that the house of NCAA will be cleaned up to represent an organisation led by individuals with integrity that promotes fairness and transparency,” Ankama read.

At the same occasion, Natau general secretary John Kwedhi called the demonstration a warm-up, saying they are prepared to “die of hunger rather than giving away their dignity because of mistreatment at NCAA” and will not rest until their demand is met.

Source: Namibia Press Agency