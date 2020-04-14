Unions feel left out of COVID-19 battle

Two of the country’s leading trade unions have cried foul over non-inclusion in government’s response efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Trade Union Congress of Namibia (TUCNA) and National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW) vented their frustration over the purported sidelining at the daily engagement aimed at keeping the nation abreast of Namibia’s interventions to arrest the plague.

TUCNA’s secretary-general Mahongora Kavihuha was first to air his displeasure.

According to the seasoned unionist, it is time for the government to start listening to all affected voices as opposed to only giving the audience to only those unions that “are in cahoots with the government”.

At present, he said, there is a clear discord between the government and key stakeholders which has led to fragmented actions and planning.

“Tell George Simataa [secretary to Cabinet] and the Prime Minister that this is not about salary negotiations. They must listen to all the voices, not only to those that are in cahoots with them,” he said.

He added: “Can somebody please go and shout in the corridors of State House that we all need to be listened to. We have something to contribute.”

Agreeing with him was Job Muniaro of the NUNW who is dumbfounded by the lack of synergy among stakeholders.

“I don’t know why we don’t speak to one another. Are we scared that maybe, by talking to each other, the money we have will fall out of our mouths or what?” the unionist wanted to know.

Muniaro further indicated that the global calamity which was seen people die on an industrial scale caught them off-guard adding that Namibia “was an already destroyed nation” economically even before the pandemic broke out.

“It cannot be about us [employees] without us,” he said.

He also credited employers who have not retrenched yet.

“But how long will they be able to afford this?” he asked.

More so, Namibia’s failure as a nation must also be pin-pointed and confronted head-on, he said.

“We can’t even produce tomatoes to make tomato paste. We can’t even close our boarders. If we close our borders, we must first dig our graves [because we will die of hunger]” he said,

Making his contribution, Daan Straus, the secretary-general of the Namibian Employers’ Federation (NEF) echoed the sentiments of Kavihuha and Muniaro.

According to projections, 125 million people will lose their jobs globally, post-COVID-19.

“All we can do is to hold hands,” he said.

Straus then broke down the effects of COVID-19 into three categories, being the actual pandemic, a complete economic recession and a recovery phase.

“Government can urge employees not to retrench,” he appealed.

