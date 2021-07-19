TOKYO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — On July 23, 2021, as the international sports competition begins, I’mbesideyou Inc. will launch “UNITE BY EMOTION”, a service that will allow us to visualize the cheers of people around the world online through AI and deliver them to the athletes and people around the world. The aim is to create an opportunity for people around the world to connect with each other emotionally by providing a new experience for online spectators at the Games, which will be held without spectators for the first time in history, and to deliver cheers to the athletes.

・About “UNITE BY EMOTION”

“UNITE BY EMOTION” is a service that uses I’mbesideyou’s emotion recognition technology to visualize each individuals’ emotions and projects to the world, by people from all over the world posting videos and photos of themselves cheering on athletes.

Posted videos and photos will be randomly displayed on the site. Your support and feelings will be conveyed to people all over the world through “UNITE BY EMOTION”.

Anyone in the world can contribute. Send a message of support to your favorite athlete, or your favorite country!

Countries that have been supported will be displayed on the site. You can also send a message of support to a country other than the one you live in!

This service will be available worldwide, completely free of charge, and without any advertisements. It is an initiative to send our best wishes to the athletes who are competing without spectators.

UNITE BY EMOTION is scheduled to launch on the opening day of the Games. In the meantime, you can post your support on the teaser site, and register your e-mail address to receive information before the service starts. The illustration of the earth on the teaser site rotates with the movement of the mouse, so have fun playing!

Our thoughts : We were absolutely surprised that the world’s most famous athletic event, held in our own country, would be staged without spectators.What can we do for the athletes who will be competing under unusual circumstances? What can we do for the people around the world who are looking forward to watching the games at the venue? The result of our own thinking is “UNITE BY EMOTION”.

We are working on this service to turn the suffering caused by COVID-19 into hope for a new era. If you share our vision, please register your support and share the URL of the service site and the hashtag “#UNITEBYEMOTION”.

URL: https://world-emotions. imbesideyou.com/index.html

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1575037/UNITE_BY_ EMOTION.jpg