Untapped sectors key in addressing economic challenges: Mungunda

Rural tourism and agriculture could hold the key to addressing the avalanche of social and economic challenges Namibia faces – if the government and the private sector take the necessary interventions and deliberate funding for optimum production.

This is according to Ombu Capital founder, Vetumbuavi Mungunda, who said the untapped economy sustains about 70 per cent of the population.

During an interview on Thursday, shortly after Ombu’s launch, the seasoned executive said the economy remains largely fragmented, under-valued and under-capitalised.

The two sectors, he said, have the biggest impact in terms of employment creation and improvement of livelihoods, he said.

What needs to happen is to bridge the gap between business players and investors.

The former Standard Bank chief executive officer further contends that solving Namibia’s economic issues lies in collectivism.

“Those individuals or groupings must pull together to create a system that will allow them to have larger scale as a group and work with them to identify best improvement plans that will improve their businesses, individually and collectively,” he said, referencing the fact that government has conceded that the resettlement program has not yielded desired outcomes.

“If you look at agriculture, you need water, good technical skills and good farming practices. Part of this is to look at opportunities and invest in technologies, invest in skills with these individuals to improve,” he said.

“The role of the private sector, in this case, is to point out opportunities for policy stimulus or changes to policies to stimulate economic activities,” he retorted.

According to him, when the government is engaged with facts and data, in a positive fashion, it does react with the required policy changes, given that Namibia has been credited with brilliant policies on paper, which it has struggled to implement.

“With more data-driven engagements around policies, the government will react and hopefully sooner rather than later because these rural sectors have a lot of livelihoods that they are sustaining,” he said.

