UPDATE: NAMIBIA RECORDS NINE NEW COVID-19 CASES

Namibia has recorded nine new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 55. The highest number recorded in the country so far.

This was announced on Sunday by Minister of Health and Social Services DrKalumbiShangula at the Covid-19 Communication Center in Windhoek.

He said case number 47 is a 28-years old female Namibian from Kuisebmond in Walvis Bay and she has general body and back pain.

Case number 48 is a two years old male from Kuisebmond, and he has flu like symptoms.

Case number 49 is a 33-years old female from Kuisebmond Walvis Bay, she has no symptoms and no knowledge of coming into contact with a confirmed case.

Case number 50 is a 28-years old female, an Indian national who recently traveled from India vis South Africa. She is in quarantine at Gross Barmen and has no symptoms.

Case number 51 is a 36-years old female Namibian from Kuisebmond and has symptoms of body pain and loss of smell.

Case number 52 is a 28-years old female Namibian from Kuisebmond and has no symptom.

Case number 53 is a 56-years old male Namibian from Kuisebmond and has flu like symptoms.

Case number 54 is a 21-years old male Namibian from Kuisebmond who has been in contact with case number 35, he has cough and sore throat.

Case number 55 is a 65-years old female, a South African with Namibian permanent residence. She traveled from South Africa on 18 June 2020 and she does not have any symptom.

‘Seven cases are from Kuisebmond in Walvis Bay and three are family members, four other cases from Kuisebmond have no known contacts of confirmed cases and two are travel related,’ said Shangula.

Recoveries remains at 19 with active cases at 36 while tested samples are 7009.

Source:Namibia Press Agency