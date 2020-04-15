UPDATE: NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN EXTENDED TO 04 MAY 2020

President Hage Geingob has extended the lock down nationwide aimed at combating the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) until 04 May 2020.

The initial lock down which targeted the Khomas and Erongo regions was due to end on 17 April 2020 but it will now remain effective in the whole country and the regulations will remain the same. He also announced that the borders will open on the five May 2020, which means people can travel in and out of the country.

He said the decision to extend the lock down was decided by cabinet ministers on Tuesday who then concluded that it will be necessary to extend the lock down to curb and contain the spread of the Corona virus, because the lives of Namibian people is government’s priority, and the virus still remain a serious concern, even though the country has not recorded an new case for over a week now.

“People should adhere to the lock down regulations and help government to fight this virus by remaining indoors, they should not wait for law enforcement officers to force them,” said Geingob.

He added that government is aware of the economic impacts the lock down caused, does why it has availed N.dollars 8.1 billion as a stimulus package to help those affected by the lock down through the ministry of Finance.

“So far over 350 000 applicants have been received by the ministry of Finance and they awaiting approval for payments,” said Geingob.

He added that law enforcement officers should be professional when enforcing the lock down regulations and treat people with dignity and treat people with respect.

“I saw one of the officers displaying an AK-47 on social media, Officers should be professional these people are not enemies, we need to protect them from the virus,” expressed Geingob.

Minister of Safety, Security, Home Affairs and Immigration Frans Kapofi who also spoke at the same occasion said, people should not wait for law enforcement officers to keep pushing them to stay inside their houses, because it is for their own health and for the benefit of everyone. Therefore it not necessary to experience classes with civilians.

