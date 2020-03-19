UPDATE: THIRD CORONAVIRUS CASE CONFIRMED IN NAMIBIA

Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Friday announced another case of COVID-19 in the country bringing the total number of confirmed cases to three.

He said the person is 61 year old ma, a German citizen who entered the country on 13 March 2020, after the man travel from Germany to Amsterdam in Holland on 24th February 2020 then on the fourth March 2020 he landed in Zimbabwe and then arrived in Namibia on 13 March 2020.

Shangula said the man went to a local hospital in Windhoek where the specimen was taken and sent to laboratory in South Africa and the results were received today and tested positive, he thus remain in medical isolation and in a stable condition.

“Ministry of Health and Social Services led response is actively following up with all contacts of this person to ensure proper quarantine and monitoring for symptoms,” said Shangula.

He said that there are still no known cases of local transmission in Namibia nor death of the COVID-19, he thus appealed to the public to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the contracting the virus.

He also announced that the ministry have today received three ambulances, hospital beds, bed linen and other items donated by the United State of America embassy in response to the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

“Moreover, ten ventilators bought by government will arrive tonight in Windhoek and orientation on their use will commerce soonest, they will be distributed to identified facilities around the country as part of the COVID-19 preparedness and response,” said Shangula.

Source: Namibia Press Agency