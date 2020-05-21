UPDATE: TWO NEW COVID-19 CASES CONFIRMED

Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Thursday announced that Namibia has recorded two (2) new COVID-19 positive over the past 48 hours.

Shangula made the announcement at the COVID-19 Information Centre in Windhoek, while providing an update on the COVID-19 situation in the country on Thursday morning.

According to Shangula, a 66-year-old Namibian female resident tested positive for COVID-19 and this is now case Number 17.

She does not display any COVID-19 related symptoms and her health condition is satisfactory.

Furthermore, a 28-year-old Namibian female resident tested positive for COVID-19 and this is now case Number 18.

She also does not display any COVID-19 related symptoms and her health condition is satisfactory.

Shangula said that the two new cases were tested while the affected persons were in quarantine and it ,therefore, that the two new cases are all imported cases as both the two affected persons traveled from neighbouring South Africa..

There are now 14 recovered Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Namibia, four (4) active cases remain from the total of 18 positive cases confirmed in the country.

A total number of 2 681 samples have so far been tested for COVID-19, including a total of 97 that were tested yesterday (on Wednesday) of which two (2) cases came out positive and 95 negative.

Namibia did not record any death related to COVID-19 and has quarantined 1 439 people, while another 926 people have been discharged, with 513 still in quarantine facilities.

‘The detection of the two cases, after a period of 45 days without a new case should rekindle our resolve to intensify the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the country. I, therefore, express my appreciation to the members of the public for their cooperation that we do not have a local transmission. Let us not lower our guard, ‘ explained Shangula.

In addition, Shangula again urged Namibian people to continue adhering to precautionary measures of washing hands regularly, social distancing and to wear masks when in public.

Source: Namibia Press Agency