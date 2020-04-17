UPM lauds Geingob for State of Emergency measures

The United People’s Movement (UPM) commended the President Hage Geingob and his team to safeguard and protect the lives of Namibians during the challenging time of COVID-19.

UPM Vice President, Jan Johannes Van Wyk, in statement issued on Thursday said although many would regard the strict measures of the lockdown as an effort to prevent them from getting an income, people should understand that such measures are aimed at protecting lives of citizens.

“If this pandemic gets out of hand, our health system would not be able to cope with it and citizens would naturally blame the leaders of this country,” Van Wyk was quoted as saying.

Van Wyk said UPM has taken note that many people are still trying to ignore or violate regulations about the State of Emergency and would like to urge those involved to stop with the irresponsible behaviour.

“We also learned that in some instances people were manhandled by the Law Enforcement officers for alleged violation of the regulations. UPM will not condone such actions however, we urge the citizens not to provoke the officers as they along with the health workers are in he forefront o fight the COVID-19 and is risking their lives to protect us and our families,” Van Wyk added.

Meanwhile, in another press release, UPM said they are cognizant of the decision taken by Ministry of Education to engage in Electronic-learning (e-learning) in order to ensure learner’s continue with their studies during the time.

Van Wyk added that although UPM admits that measures need to be put in place to ensure continuation of the syllabuses, they are not sure if it will have the intended results.

“As a nation and a developing country, not all have access to the required technology. Many people in urban and rural areas do not have access to electricity as well as the experience to use it as many households have people without formal education which will hamper efforts o assist their kids,” he added.

Van Wyk said the use of the e-learning method will only benefit the elite, while those in less privileged situations would be left behind.

He said the method will create a repeat of the former Bantu education and has called on the authorities to carefully engage the method and to give assurance that the less privileged would be given a fair and proper opportunity such a process.

Source: Namibia Press Agency